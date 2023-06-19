Claro Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)

Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,111 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diana Shipping were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 4,658,306 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,167,000 after buying an additional 1,256,948 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 20.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,674,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,020,000 after buying an additional 283,000 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter worth about $2,060,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 8.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 303,811 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 23,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 223,114 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 32,569 shares in the last quarter. 18.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diana Shipping stock opened at $3.90 on Monday. Diana Shipping Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $6.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.85 and its 200 day moving average is $3.92. The company has a market cap of $415.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Diana Shipping ( NYSE:DSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 39.01%. The firm had revenue of $68.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diana Shipping Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.88%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DSX. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

