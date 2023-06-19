Claro Advisors LLC Invests $199,000 in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HR. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 45,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 74,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 101,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HR opened at $19.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of -97.30 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.73. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $30.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -620.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HR. Barclays lifted their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2022, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

