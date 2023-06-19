Claro Advisors LLC Invests $201,000 in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,202,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,954,000 after acquiring an additional 559,580 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,116,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,500,000 after buying an additional 221,644 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 599.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 873,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,800,000 after buying an additional 748,287 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 786,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 633,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,511,000 after acquiring an additional 11,619 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $45.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $36.03 and a twelve month high of $46.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.50.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

