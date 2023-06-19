Claro Advisors LLC Invests $201,000 in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 518 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $586.00 to $665.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $612.00 to $586.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on ServiceNow from $511.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.94.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total transaction of $604,571.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,640,169.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total transaction of $604,571.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,640,169.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 13,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.15, for a total value of $6,995,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,826,287.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,569 shares of company stock worth $16,256,660 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock opened at $565.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $115.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $494.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $450.55. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $576.68.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.18%. Analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

