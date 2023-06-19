Claro Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,741,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,907,000 after purchasing an additional 192,873 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,075,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,909,000 after buying an additional 46,656 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,412 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,233,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,610,000 after acquiring an additional 50,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Dollar General by 124.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $238.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, OTR Global raised Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.71.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

Dollar General Stock Up 0.4 %

In other Dollar General news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jeffery Owen bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,015. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $164.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $151.27 and a 52-week high of $261.59. The company has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.96 and a 200 day moving average of $219.61.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

