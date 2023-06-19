Claro Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,133 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,722 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.2% of Claro Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $342.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $311.86 and a 200-day moving average of $274.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $351.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 29.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $310.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $332.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $348.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.70, for a total value of $1,543,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 105,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,477,092.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.