Claro Advisors LLC Sells 134 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Claro Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ IUSG opened at $96.58 on Monday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $76.95 and a 1 year high of $99.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.64.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2197 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%.

(Get Rating)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.