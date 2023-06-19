Claro Advisors LLC Takes $200,000 Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,429,000 after buying an additional 18,040 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 33,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DVY opened at $114.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.28. The company has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $105.59 and a twelve month high of $128.05.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.8164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

