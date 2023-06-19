Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Short Interest Update

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,480,000 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the May 15th total of 3,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 330,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.5 days. Currently, 14.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Clarus Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $8.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.94. Clarus has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $29.32.

Get Clarus alerts:

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $97.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.03 million. Clarus had a negative net margin of 17.00% and a positive return on equity of 8.74%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clarus will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Clarus Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Clarus

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Clarus by 1.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,526,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,776,000 after acquiring an additional 49,603 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Clarus by 77.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,218,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,417 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Clarus by 8.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,730,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,799,000 after purchasing an additional 218,092 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,649,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,580,000 after purchasing an additional 42,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clarus by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,193,000 after purchasing an additional 44,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Clarus from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Clarus from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clarus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

About Clarus

(Get Rating)

Clarus Corp engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Precision Sport, and Adventure. The Outdoor segment manufactures outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, trail running, backpacking, skiing, and a wide range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.