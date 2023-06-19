Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) vs. Southern (NYSE:SO) Head to Head Analysis

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) and Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Clearway Energy and Southern’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearway Energy 48.58% -9.85% -3.23% Southern 11.53% 10.78% 2.78%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Clearway Energy and Southern’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearway Energy $1.19 billion 5.12 $582.00 million $5.27 5.72 Southern $29.28 billion 2.67 $3.54 billion $3.10 23.15

Risk and Volatility

Southern has higher revenue and earnings than Clearway Energy. Clearway Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Southern, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Clearway Energy has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southern has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Clearway Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Southern pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Clearway Energy pays out 29.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Southern pays out 90.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Clearway Energy has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Southern has increased its dividend for 22 consecutive years. Clearway Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.0% of Clearway Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.8% of Southern shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Clearway Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Southern shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Clearway Energy and Southern, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearway Energy 0 2 2 0 2.50 Southern 4 2 9 0 2.33

Clearway Energy presently has a consensus price target of $38.33, suggesting a potential upside of 27.18%. Southern has a consensus price target of $74.07, suggesting a potential upside of 3.21%. Given Clearway Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Clearway Energy is more favorable than Southern.

Summary

Clearway Energy beats Southern on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc. operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities. The company was formerly known as NRG Yield, Inc. and changed its name to Clearway Energy, Inc. in August 2018. Clearway Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey. Clearway Energy, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Clearway Energy Group LLC.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations. In addition, it constructs, operates, and maintains 77,591 miles of natural gas pipelines and 14 storage facilities with total capacity of 157 Bcf to provide natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. It serves approximately 8.8 million electric and gas utility customers. Further, the company offers digital wireless communications and fiber optics services. The Southern Company was incorporated in 1945 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

