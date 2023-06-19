CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of CNX Resources in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 16th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.36. The consensus estimate for CNX Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.72 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 43.22%. The company had revenue of $395.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.78 million.

CNX has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on CNX Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stephens assumed coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

CNX stock opened at $17.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. CNX Resources has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $19.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 2.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31.

In related news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. purchased 137,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $2,100,605.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,605.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 219.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,889 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in CNX Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

