Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $8.94 Per Share

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:CIGI) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Colliers International Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 14th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $8.94 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.17. William Blair also issued estimates for Colliers International Group’s FY2024 earnings at $10.28 EPS.

Colliers International Group Price Performance

Colliers International Group has a 52-week low of C$1.89 and a 52-week high of C$47.85.

Colliers International Group Increases Dividend

Colliers International Group ( TSE:CIG Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.78 by C($0.80). The company had revenue of C$1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.29 billion.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.203 per share. This is a boost from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

