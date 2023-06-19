Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,860,000 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the May 15th total of 6,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.44.

Columbia Banking System Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock opened at $22.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.18 and a 200-day moving average of $25.72. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.66. Columbia Banking System has a 1-year low of $17.54 and a 1-year high of $35.53.

Columbia Banking System Increases Dividend

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $429.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This is a boost from Columbia Banking System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 60.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Columbia Banking System

In related news, Director Craig D. Eerkes acquired 2,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.01 per share, with a total value of $50,024.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,752.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 203.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2,330.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2,730.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

