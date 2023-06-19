Comparing Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) and Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) and Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Boot Barn has a beta of 2.34, suggesting that its stock price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zumiez has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Boot Barn and Zumiez’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boot Barn 10.29% 24.07% 11.63% Zumiez 0.33% 0.78% 0.41%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

84.8% of Zumiez shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Boot Barn shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of Zumiez shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Boot Barn and Zumiez’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boot Barn $1.66 billion 1.39 $170.55 million $5.62 13.70 Zumiez $958.38 million 0.30 $21.03 million $0.15 97.07

Boot Barn has higher revenue and earnings than Zumiez. Boot Barn is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zumiez, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Boot Barn and Zumiez, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boot Barn 0 2 6 0 2.75 Zumiez 0 2 0 0 2.00

Boot Barn presently has a consensus target price of $88.40, indicating a potential upside of 14.78%. Zumiez has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.23%. Given Zumiez’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zumiez is more favorable than Boot Barn.

Summary

Boot Barn beats Zumiez on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc., a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing. The company also provides gifts and home merchandise. The company also sells its products through e-commerce websites, including bootbarn.com; sheplers.com; and countryoutfitter.com. The company was formerly known as WW Top Investment Corporation and changed its name to Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. in June 2014. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Irvine, California.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company also offers hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times. The company also operates zumiez.com, zumiez.ca, blue-tomato.com, and fasttimes.com.au e-commerce websites. Zumiez Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Lynnwood, Washington.

