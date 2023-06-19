Comparing Bright Green (BGXX) and Its Competitors

Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Rating) is one of 55 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Bright Green to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bright Green and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Bright Green alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bright Green N/A -$27.66 million -4.88 Bright Green Competitors $284.24 million -$114.75 million -1.43

Bright Green’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Bright Green. Bright Green is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bright Green N/A -278.60% -158.02% Bright Green Competitors 5.89% -72.92% 24.12%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Bright Green and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

8.5% of Bright Green shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.1% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 56.4% of Bright Green shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Bright Green and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bright Green 0 0 0 0 N/A Bright Green Competitors 217 562 742 45 2.39

As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 83.25%. Given Bright Green’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bright Green has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Bright Green competitors beat Bright Green on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

Bright Green Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bright Green Corporation focuses on the cultivation, manufacture, and sale of cannabis and cannabis-related products. Its products are used in research, pharmaceutical applications, and affiliated exports. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grants, New Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.