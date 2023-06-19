Comparing IP Group (IPZYF) and The Competition

IP Group (OTCMKTS:IPZYF – Get Rating) is one of 1,129 publicly-traded companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare IP Group to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IP Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get IP Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IP Group N/A N/A 3.54 IP Group Competitors $471.11 million $2.94 million 0.58

IP Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than IP Group. IP Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IP Group N/A N/A N/A IP Group Competitors 374.15% 7.68% 4.98%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares IP Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations for IP Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IP Group 0 0 0 0 N/A IP Group Competitors 1061 4314 5477 79 2.42

IP Group presently has a consensus price target of $133.00, indicating a potential upside of 17,800.40%. As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 35.00%. Given IP Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IP Group is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.7% of IP Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.6% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.0% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

IP Group competitors beat IP Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

IP Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, mature, mid venture, late venture, incubation, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, materials, healthcare, information technology, communication services, utilities, life sciences, deeptech, cleantech, chemicals, science and innovation companies. The firm prefers to invest in Europe. It firm prefers to invest between $0.08 million and $2.01 million with revenue up to $71 million. IP Group Plc was founded in 2001 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Hong Kong S.A.R., Hong Kong and Melbourne, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for IP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.