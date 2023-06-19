Comparing Silence Therapeutics (SLNCF) and Its Rivals

Silence Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SLNCF – Get Rating) is one of 367 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Silence Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Silence Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Silence Therapeutics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silence Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Silence Therapeutics Competitors -2,893.80% -139.52% -22.49%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.9% of Silence Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.4% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.2% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silence Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Silence Therapeutics Competitors 493 1636 4985 68 2.64

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Silence Therapeutics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 84.04%. Given Silence Therapeutics’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Silence Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Silence Therapeutics and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Silence Therapeutics N/A N/A -3.63 Silence Therapeutics Competitors $112.24 million -$11.00 million 43.45

Silence Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Silence Therapeutics. Silence Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Silence Therapeutics rivals beat Silence Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silence Therapeutics Plc engages in the discovery, delivery, and development of ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics. It also develops medicines by harnessing the body’s natural mechanism of RNA interference within its cells. The company was founded on November 18, 1994 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.