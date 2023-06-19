Comparing St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) & Sanlam (OTCMKTS:SLLDY)

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Rating) and Sanlam (OTCMKTS:SLLDY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.4% of St. James’s Place shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sanlam shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares St. James’s Place and Sanlam’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets St. James’s Place N/A N/A N/A Sanlam N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

St. James’s Place pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Sanlam pays an annual dividend of C$0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. St. James’s Place pays out 56.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sanlam pays out 3.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sanlam is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This is a summary of current ratings for St. James’s Place and Sanlam, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score St. James’s Place 0 1 3 0 2.75 Sanlam 0 1 0 0 2.00

St. James’s Place presently has a consensus price target of $1,330.80, indicating a potential upside of 9,392.15%. Given St. James’ Place’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe St. James’s Place is more favorable than Sanlam.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares St. James’s Place and Sanlam’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio St. James’s Place N/A N/A N/A $0.28 49.38 Sanlam N/A N/A N/A C$9.06 0.74

Sanlam is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than St. James’s Place, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

St. James’s Place beats Sanlam on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About St. James’s Place

(Get Rating)

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

About Sanlam

(Get Rating)

Sanlam Ltd. engages in the provision of financial solutions to individual and institutional clients. Its solutions include individual, group and short-term insurance, personal financial services such as estate planning, trusts, wills, personal loans, health management, savings and linked products. The company operates through five clusters: Sanlam Personal Finance, Sanlam Emerging Markets, Sanlam Investments, Santam and Corporate and Other. It also offers business fitness assessment and insurance investment management, asset management, employee benefits, risk management, and capital market activities. The company was founded on June 8, 1918 and is headquartered in Bellville, South Africa.

