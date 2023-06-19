Comparing Westwing Group (OTCMKTS:WTWGF) and Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR)

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) and Westwing Group (OTCMKTS:WTWGF – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Whirlpool and Westwing Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Whirlpool -10.34% 28.28% 5.38% Westwing Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.1% of Whirlpool shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Whirlpool shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Whirlpool 2 2 1 0 1.80 Westwing Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations for Whirlpool and Westwing Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Whirlpool presently has a consensus target price of $136.80, suggesting a potential downside of 6.63%. Westwing Group has a consensus target price of C$10.30, suggesting a potential upside of 59.20%. Given Westwing Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Westwing Group is more favorable than Whirlpool.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Whirlpool and Westwing Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Whirlpool $19.72 billion 0.41 -$1.52 billion ($36.64) -4.00 Westwing Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Westwing Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Whirlpool.

Summary

Whirlpool beats Westwing Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers. It markets and distributes its products primarily under the Whirlpool, Maytag, KitchenAid, JennAir, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, Hotpoint, Indesit, InSinkErator, Yummly, Affresh, Gladiator, Swash, everydrop, Speed Queen, Ignis, Privileg, Eslabon de Lujo, Acros, and Ariston brands. The company sells its products to retailers, distributors, dealers, builders, and other manufacturers, as well as directly to consumers. Whirlpool Corporation was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Benton Harbor, Michigan.

About Westwing Group

Westwing Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home and living eCommerce business. The company operates through two segments, DACH and International. It offers textiles, furniture, kitchen accessories, rugs, and home décor and accessories, as well as lighting, dining, and other products. The company provides its products under own and private label, and third-party brands. It has operations in 11 European countries, including Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Poland, France, Spain, Belgium, the Netherlands, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Italy. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

