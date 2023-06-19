Confluence Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,127 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,655 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $16.71 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.36. The company has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.50, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.34. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 1.06%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 666.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOLD shares. Fundamental Research set a $19.02 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Laurentian lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.70 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.52.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

See Also

