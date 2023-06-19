Confluence Investment Management LLC Acquires 921 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Vale by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 145,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 8,237 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Vale by 527.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Vale by 1,441.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 293,824 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Vale by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,065,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,087,000 after acquiring an additional 231,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vale during the 3rd quarter worth $390,000. Institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

Vale Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $14.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $19.31. The company has a market cap of $64.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Vale had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 38.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VALE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Vale from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Citigroup downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.85.

Vale Profile

(Get Rating)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.