Confluence Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,983 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Crescent Capital BDC were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCAP. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 310.0% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. 36.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Capital BDC Price Performance

Crescent Capital BDC stock opened at $14.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.05. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $18.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.37 million, a P/E ratio of 69.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Crescent Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

Crescent Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:CCAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $39.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.31%. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 780.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

