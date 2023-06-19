Confluence Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at $602,107,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 165.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,387,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,402 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 10.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,966,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,346,827,000 after acquiring an additional 981,635 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,490,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,642,000 after acquiring an additional 609,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 64,555.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 561,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,480,000 after acquiring an additional 560,991 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $137.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.28. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.50 and a 12 month high of $148.20.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WCN. StockNews.com downgraded Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Waste Connections from $165.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial began coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.22.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

