Confluence Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU)

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSMU. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 12,155 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 192,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 78,366 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 16,026.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 310,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,722,000 after buying an additional 308,198 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 625.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 18,639 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BSMU opened at $21.97 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.99 and its 200 day moving average is $22.05. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $22.82.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0485 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

