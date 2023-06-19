Confluence Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FMX opened at $111.19 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $58.73 and a one year high of $111.74.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.40. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $1.0138 dividend. This is a positive change from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.85. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is currently 19.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FMX shares. Barclays increased their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.05.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

Featured Stories

