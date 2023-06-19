Confluence Investment Management LLC Buys 371 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,566 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,037,135,000 after buying an additional 4,783,488 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $183,849,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $440,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,597,000. 10.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $67.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.07. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $50.92 and a twelve month high of $80.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Several analysts recently commented on RIO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,790.00.

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.