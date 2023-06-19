Confluence Investment Management LLC Buys 557 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,191 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Shell stock opened at $60.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.97 and a 200-day moving average of $58.97. Shell plc has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $210.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.65.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.48. Shell had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $89.02 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Shell’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHEL shares. AlphaValue raised shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,525.14.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

