Confluence Investment Management LLC Buys 626 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,847 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,067,317 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $922,721,000 after acquiring an additional 7,399,467 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,370,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 726.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,341,610 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $172,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,253 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,625,625 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $656,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241,632 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,058,188 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,146,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,461 shares during the period. 58.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $51.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $61.15.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The mining company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 6.07%. As a group, research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on AEM. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.