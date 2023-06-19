Confluence Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 11,000 Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 11,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in Blackstone by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in Blackstone by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in Blackstone by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Blackstone by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 53,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.73 per share, for a total transaction of $2,442,576.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 36,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,751.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 53,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.73 per share, for a total transaction of $2,442,576.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 36,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,751.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total value of $7,337,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,145,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,875,071.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 11,067,343 shares of company stock worth $19,364,685 and have sold 3,430,100 shares worth $43,380,183. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of BX opened at $91.13 on Monday. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $110.89. The company has a market cap of $64.35 billion, a PE ratio of 111.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.96 and a 200 day moving average of $85.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.70.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Stories

