Confluence Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,160 Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CW. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total value of $228,760.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,998 shares in the company, valued at $3,250,557.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total value of $228,760.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,250,557.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,055 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $180,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,179. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,525 shares of company stock valued at $431,918. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $176.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $124.37 and a 12 month high of $182.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.25.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.49 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CW. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.80.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

