Confluence Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 16,711 Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AR. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at $126,793,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $193,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,137 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,999,179 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $122,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,464 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,068,962 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $95,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,519 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,450,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $74,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,100 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Antero Resources

In other news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $3,160,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 941,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,844,400.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Price Performance

AR opened at $22.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.82. Antero Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $19.91 and a 12-month high of $45.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 3.47.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). Antero Resources had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 29.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Equities analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Antero Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Antero Resources from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Antero Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Antero Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.08.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Further Reading

