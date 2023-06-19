Confluence Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Materion were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRN. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Materion by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,375,000 after acquiring an additional 181,087 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Materion during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,780,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Materion during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,015,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Materion by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 239,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,970,000 after acquiring an additional 65,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Materion by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,915,000 after acquiring an additional 59,430 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Materion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTRN opened at $109.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.08. Materion Co. has a 12 month low of $64.89 and a 12 month high of $121.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.94.

Materion Increases Dividend

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $442.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.10 million. Materion had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This is an increase from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Materion’s payout ratio is 11.09%.

Insider Transactions at Materion

In related news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 2,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total value of $250,806.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,130.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total value of $242,674.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 2,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total transaction of $250,806.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,621 shares in the company, valued at $274,130.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MTRN shares. CL King raised their target price on shares of Materion from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Materion Profile

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

