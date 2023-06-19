Confluence Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 197,662 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,892 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCC. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 234.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 32,290 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 138,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 15,015 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Stock Up 1.6 %

ORCC stock opened at $13.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.05 and a 200 day moving average of $12.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $13.88.

Owl Rock Capital Dividend Announcement

Owl Rock Capital ( NYSE:ORCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 47.45% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $377.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.07 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 83.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owl Rock Capital

In other Owl Rock Capital news, Director Edward H. Dalelio acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.89 per share, for a total transaction of $38,670.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,670. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Owl Rock Capital news, Director Edward H. Dalelio acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.89 per share, for a total transaction of $38,670.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,670. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig Packer acquired 75,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.23 per share, with a total value of $1,000,188.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 300,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,472.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 88,314 shares of company stock worth $1,168,194. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Monday, March 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

