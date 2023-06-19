Confluence Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $2,472,575,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,485,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,712 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,493,855,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,877,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,398,000 after acquiring an additional 51,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $300,998,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $25.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $32.47.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a return on equity of 29.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $501,858.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 77,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,865,484.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.80.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

See Also

