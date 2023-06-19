Confluence Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 13,486.3% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 146,537,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 145,458,494 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,146,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,248,249,000 after acquiring an additional 966,243 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $796,979,000 after acquiring an additional 192,144 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 3,186,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $434,028,000 after acquiring an additional 153,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,939,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $400,595,000 after acquiring an additional 382,969 shares during the last quarter. 66.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FNV stock opened at $145.74 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.16. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $109.70 and a 52 week high of $161.25. The company has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.72.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 53.87%. The company had revenue of $276.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Franco-Nevada’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

FNV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.29.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

