Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $1.52 Million Position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 14,097 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TPVG. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3,755.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 480,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after buying an additional 468,481 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 639,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 166,476 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 222.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 102,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 71,022 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 26.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 294,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 61,800 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the third quarter worth $545,000. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on TPVG. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $14.50 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $13.50 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock opened at $11.60 on Monday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $14.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -285.71%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

