Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $163,000 Position in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD)

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,943 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBD. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 24.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 94,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 18,403 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 199.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 725,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 483,600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 46.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 497,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 158,211 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 16.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 282,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 40,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 268.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 72,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CBD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.80 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao Stock Performance

NYSE CBD opened at $3.60 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.25. Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $4.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $865.48 million during the quarter. Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao had a net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao Profile

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Brazilian Retail, Grupo Éxito, and Other Businesses segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

