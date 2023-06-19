Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,791 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FARO. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of FARO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 33.3% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 521,516 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 341,455 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 106,998 shares during the period. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at FARO Technologies

In other FARO Technologies news, Director Alexander M. Davern purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.36 per share, with a total value of $90,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Yuval Wasserman bought 4,350 shares of FARO Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.42 per share, for a total transaction of $49,677.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 131,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,054.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern bought 8,000 shares of FARO Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.36 per share, for a total transaction of $90,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,240.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 37,255 shares of company stock valued at $457,203 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FARO Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of FARO stock opened at $15.42 on Monday. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $39.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.44 million, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $84.97 million during the quarter. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of FARO Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of FARO Technologies from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FARO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

See Also

