Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $303,000 Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML – Get Rating) by 90.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,241 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 299.7% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 257.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 9,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $25.46 on Monday. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $25.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.39.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2023 index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2023. IBML was launched on Apr 11, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

