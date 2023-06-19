Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $307,000 Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSMV. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 479.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 211,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 174,643 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $644,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,000. CGN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 64,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 19,586 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 2,261.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BSMV opened at $21.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.21 and its 200 day moving average is $21.18. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.53 and a 12 month high of $21.74.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%.

