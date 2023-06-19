Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $363,000 Stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SQM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter valued at about $346,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 938,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,344,000 after acquiring an additional 69,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.35% of the company’s stock.

SQM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.86.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $72.16 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.95. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $60.21 and a fifty-two week high of $115.72.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 82.96% and a net margin of 35.24%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $3.2237 dividend. This represents a $12.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This is a boost from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.50%.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

