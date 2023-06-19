Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $397,000 Position in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vista Energy were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIST. Kensington Investments B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $195,750,000. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,857,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,742,000 after buying an additional 1,091,715 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $10,582,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 525.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 650,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after buying an additional 546,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 2,620,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,032,000 after buying an additional 444,710 shares in the last quarter. 44.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Energy stock opened at $23.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 2.11. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $24.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Vista Energy ( NYSE:VIST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $303.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.58 million. Vista Energy had a return on equity of 48.01% and a net margin of 30.89%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

VIST has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Vista Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vista Energy from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

