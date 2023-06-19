Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $505,000 Stock Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PAAS. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 123.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 94.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

PAAS stock opened at $15.37 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.84. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $21.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $390.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.94%.

About Pan American Silver

(Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.