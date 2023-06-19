Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $546,000 Stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 3.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 118,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,364,000 after acquiring an additional 23,743 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Mark Isto sold 9,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.89, for a total value of $1,370,657.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,437 shares in the company, valued at $4,318,705.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director William M. Hayes sold 2,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $304,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Isto sold 9,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.89, for a total transaction of $1,370,657.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,318,705.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,895 shares of company stock worth $1,972,930 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Stock Up 0.2 %

Royal Gold stock opened at $117.61 on Monday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.54 and a 1-year high of $147.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.77 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RGLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.44.

Royal Gold Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Featured Stories

