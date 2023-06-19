Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $599,000 Stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 7,983 shares during the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,653,000. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 20,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,264,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Stock Up 0.4 %

CCJ opened at $31.76 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.24. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $20.34 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 7.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $508.09 million for the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 7.84%. Research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cameco to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

About Cameco

(Get Rating)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.