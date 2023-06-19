Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $682,000 Position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 51,233 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OCSL. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 21,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10,631 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

OCSL stock opened at $19.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.61. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.79 and a beta of 1.17. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a twelve month low of $17.59 and a twelve month high of $21.74.

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $96.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.89 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 3.36%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.44%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 2,445.80%.

OCSL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

