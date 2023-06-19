Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $809,000 Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 89.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 176,478 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 54,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 57,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $37.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.63 and its 200 day moving average is $36.29. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

