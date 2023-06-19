Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $868,000 Stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,784 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,236 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Schubert & Co increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 1,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 12.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on INFY. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Infosys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on Infosys from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Infosys in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infosys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.57.

Infosys Trading Up 1.3 %

INFY stock opened at $15.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.29. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $20.60. The firm has a market cap of $65.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 31.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.2134 dividend. This is an increase from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.70%.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

