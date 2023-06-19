Confluence Investment Management LLC Increases Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ING. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in ING Groep by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in ING Groep by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.39.

Shares of NYSE ING opened at $13.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $49.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.85. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $8.14 and a 52 week high of $14.72.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 8.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

