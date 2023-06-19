Confluence Investment Management LLC Invests $1.17 Million in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 20,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 7,612 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after buying an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 120,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after buying an additional 27,523 shares during the last quarter. Rex Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,890,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 81,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after buying an additional 24,661 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $50.70 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.68. The firm has a market cap of $72.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $52.15.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.